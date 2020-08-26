Ornaments of 'Ratna Bhandar' at Puri's Jagannath Temple to be inspected

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government is reported to have written to the Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for inspection of ornaments of the three presiding deities stored in Ratna Bhandar.

The Law department is stated to have written to the temple administration on August 18 requesting to take action as deemed proper. However, Niti Prasasak (Administrator, Rituals) of Sri Jagannath temple Jitendra Sahu told mediapersons that the temple administration is yet to receive any letter on the matter.

The Ratna Bhandar of the 12th century shrine which stores jewelleries and ornaments of the deities was last inspected in 1984. Only three of its seven chambers had been opened at that time while no one knows exactly what was stored in the other chambers.