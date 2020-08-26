STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains throw life out of gear in Kendrapara

Heavy rains have led to waterlogging in several parts of the district disrupting normal life.

rains, monsoon, auto

Representational image of heavy rains. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Heavy rains have led to waterlogging in several parts of the district disrupting normal life. Even as roads have been damaged due to the downpour, excess water has entered into the houses of people in Kendrapara town, Pattamundai, Marsaghai, Patkura and Rajnagar. The worst sufferers are slum dwellers whose houses have been submerged in knee-deep water.

Several of them have taken shelter in nearby buildings, said Sahid Ali, a resident of Dilarpur in the town.

The 10 km long road from Duhuria to Ichhapur in the Kendrapada has become a nightmare for motorists as potholes filled with rain water has made commuting a risky affair on the stretch.  

Those venturing out of their houses for work and other purposes had a tough time as a limited number of buses and auto-rickshaws plied on the day.

People had to pay several times the usual fare while availing three-rickshaws and taxis in the town.

Boat operations across the district remained suspended on the day causing inconvenience to people residing in riverside areas. 

Additional director of fisheries (marine), Kujang Manas Ranjan Sahoo said fishing vessels have returned from the sea.

“Due to low pressure over Bay of Bengal, fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea,” he said. 

The sea remained marginally rough even as hundreds of boats remained anchored to the jetties in Kharinashi, Jamboo, Kajalapatia, Bahakuda and Talachua areas of the district.

Executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said drains are being cleared in areas from where waterlogging was reported. He said pumping of rainwater is being done from residential areas of the town by the civic body. 

