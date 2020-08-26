STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stay alert, says weatherman as Odisha braces for more rains

The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said that the system formed over north Bay of Bengal on Monday has now developed into a well marked low pressure and lies in the same region.

Commuters braving a sudden downpour in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Incessant  rain triggered by another low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal lashed Odisha on Tuesday prompting the State Government to put district administrations on alert for any possible eventuality arising out of the situation. Parts of Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj experienced heavy rainfall under the influence of the system. The State capital and neighbouring Cuttack also received rains during the day. 

The system formed over north Bay of Bengal on Monday has now developed into a well marked low pressure and lies in the same region, said the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. The monsoon trough is also passing through the centre of the weather system triggering enhanced rainfall activity, said officials of the centre. 

Met officials issued extremely heavy rainfall alert for nine districts - Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh and Deogarh between August 26 and 27 and warned State Government about possible water-logging and flash floods in low-lying areas of these districts in the next 24 hours. They said that apart from water-logging and flash floods, there is also possibility of landslide in hilly areas of these districts. 

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked district collectors to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared to deal with possible flood like situation and landslide. He asked the administrations and urban local bodies to take measures for dewatering areas prone to water-logging. 

Back-to-back low-pressure systems over Bay of Bengal on August 4, 9, 13 and 19 had already triggered a flood-like situation in parts of Malkangiri and other districts. Water-logging was also reported in low-lying areas of Kendrapara district following heavy rainfall caused by the fresh low pressure, the fifth one so far in August, on the day. 

