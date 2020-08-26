Two Odisha rivers in spate, spectre of flash flood looms large

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The spectre of a flash flood is looming large over two north Odisha districts as two rivers -- Jalaka and Baitarani -- are in spate following incessant rains for the last two days.

State flood control room sources said Jalaka and Baitarani are flowing above the danger mark at Mathani in Balasore and Anandapur in Keonjhar district respectively.

Jalaka is flowing at 6.51-metre mark at Mathani against its danger level of 5.5 metre. While the water level of Baitarani is at 39.47 metre at Anandpur against the red mark of 38.36 metre, the flood water is flowing nearly 0.3 metre above the danger level of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada.

“The water level in both the river is in a rising trend. Since the catchment areas of the rivers have been experiencing heavy rainfall, the water level is expected to rise further. We are keeping a close watch,” said an official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

Several places in the State received more than 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours due to the impact of a well-marked low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal, adjoining coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha.

According to the IMD sources, Marsaghai in Kendrapara district and Tensa in Sundargarh received 230 mm rainfall each, Boudh and Baripada 210 mm each, Champua in Keonjhar and Kujang and Raghunathpur in Jagatsinghpur 200 mm each between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

An uninhabited building at Madhuban in Baripada collapsed on Wednesday morning while villages namely Masania in Khurda district, Mugagadia in Bhadrak and several places in Baripada town were waterlogged due to the incessant rains.

The local Met office has issued a red warning and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts in next 24

hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts and heavy rainfall will likely occur at one or two places in the remaining districts of the State during the same period.

“South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall has occurred at most places in the State. Odisha's average rainfall between August 25 and 26 morning is 8 mm but the State has received 71.8 mm rainfall in last 24 hours," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.