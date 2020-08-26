STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two Odisha rivers in spate, spectre of flash flood looms large

State flood control room sources said Jalaka and Baitarani are flowing above the danger mark at Mathani in Balasore and Anandapur in Keonjhar district respectively.

Published: 26th August 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The spectre of a flash flood is looming large over two north Odisha districts as two rivers -- Jalaka and Baitarani -- are in spate following incessant rains for the last two days.

State flood control room sources said Jalaka and Baitarani are flowing above the danger mark at Mathani in Balasore and Anandapur in Keonjhar district respectively.

Jalaka is flowing at 6.51-metre mark at Mathani against its danger level of 5.5 metre. While the water level of Baitarani is at 39.47 metre at Anandpur against the red mark of 38.36 metre, the flood water is flowing nearly 0.3 metre above the danger level of 17.83 metre at Akhuapada.

“The water level in both the river is in a rising trend. Since the catchment areas of the rivers have been experiencing heavy rainfall, the water level is expected to rise further. We are keeping a close watch,” said an official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

Several places in the State received more than 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours due to the impact of a well-marked low-pressure area over north-west Bay of Bengal, adjoining coastal areas of Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha.

According to the IMD sources, Marsaghai in Kendrapara district and Tensa in Sundargarh received 230 mm rainfall each, Boudh and Baripada 210 mm each, Champua in Keonjhar and Kujang and Raghunathpur in Jagatsinghpur 200 mm each between Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

An uninhabited building at Madhuban in Baripada collapsed on Wednesday morning while villages namely Masania in Khurda district, Mugagadia in Bhadrak and several places in Baripada town were waterlogged due to the incessant rains.

The local Met office has issued a red warning and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Sambalpur, Sonepur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts in next 24
hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Nabarangpur districts and heavy rainfall will likely occur at one or two places in the remaining districts of the State during the same period.

“South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Odisha and heavy to very heavy rainfall has occurred at most places in the State. Odisha's average rainfall between August 25 and 26 morning is 8 mm but the State has received 71.8 mm rainfall in last 24 hours," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director, HR Biswas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha rain Odisha floods Baitarani flood
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp