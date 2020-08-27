STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

After 32 years on bail, murder accused returns back to jail to serve five-year sentence in Odisha

Gulia Majhi, now 65-year-old, who had been out on bail since 1988 even after conviction under Section 304 (II) of IPC by the Sessions Court, Baripada, will now return to jail.

Published: 27th August 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a person in a 33-year-old murder case at Kadua under Bisoi police limits in Mayurbhanj district. 

Gulia Majhi, now 65-year-old, who had been out on bail since 1988 even after conviction under Section 304 (II) of IPC by the Sessions Court, Baripada, will now return to jail and serve a sentence of five years.

The Sessions Court had sentenced Majhi to undergo rigorous imprisonment for seven years on October 3, 1988.

However, the HC modified the sentence and ordered for his surrender within two weeks to serve the remaining five-year jail term.Majhi’s criminal appeal challenging the conviction and sentence was admitted on November 15, 1988 and on that day, he was granted bail. 

Before pronouncement of the judgment, Justice SK Sahoo inquired about the present condition of appellant. In his report on August 22, 2020, the officer in-charge of Bisoi Police Station indicated that the appellant is now aged about 65 years and he is not involved in any other case under the police station. 

His wife is residing with him and he is blessed with two sons. The elder son is aged about 36 years and the younger son is aged about 22 years.

The elder son is a farmer who maintains the family and the younger son is serving as a constable in the Army. 

Taking note of it, Justice Sahoo observed, “There is no dispute that more than 33 years have already passed since the date of occurrence but in my humble view, looking at the nature and gravity of the accusation proved, the same cannot be the sole ground to reduce the sentence to period already undergone.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa high court Odisha crime cases
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp