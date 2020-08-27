Baitarani water level increases to 18.80 metres after heavy rains lash Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Heavy rainfall for the last 24 hours has increased the water level of Baitarani river in the district. Source said the water level of the river has gone up to 18.80 metre against its danger level of 17.83 metre near Akhuapada.

Even as the threat of flood looms large in low-lying areas of Korei, Dasarathapur, Jajpur, Bari and Binjharpur blocks, flood water has submerged paddy field in at least 14 panchayats.

Sources said, the danger mark level of the Baitarani river is 17.83 metre near Akhuapada and it is flowing at 18.80 metre, much higher than the red mark on Wednesday evening.

The water level of Brahmani, Budha and Kharasrotra river too has increased due to heavy rains.

Collector Ranjan Kumar Das has advised people residing close to Batarani river in the low lying areas to shift to safer places. He has also directed administrations of five blocks to remain prepared for floods.