Bamboo plantation to support farmers in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Forest division has turned to National Bamboo Mission (NBM) to provide livelihood options to farmers.

Besides promoting the cash crop, it also plans to encourage the cottage industry in the region by aiding value addition activities of the plant which is the mainstay of a wide variety of handicrafts.

The division has set a target to cover nearly 50 hectares (ha) of land in the district under NBM. As many as 20,850 seedlings will be planted by 85 beneficiaries from Padiabahal, Rengali, Dhama and Sadar areas in the district.

At least four commercial varieties of bamboo seedlings have been given to the farmers who have been trained for plantation prior to the lockdown.

The plantation is currently underway. While the lands identified in Padiabahal area have been completely covered, those in Sadar and Rengali have been covered upto 80 per cent. In Dhama, the plantation has recently started.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Sanjeet Kumar said, “Currently, we have selected beneficiaries on cluster basis in areas where the land is conducive. Sambalpur, along with Baripada and Jeypore, is identified as a hub for the bamboo industry. Encouraging farmers in this field will not only help augment their income but also boost entrepreneurial activities.”

The plants will take at least three years to be fully grown and ready for marketing or value addition. The beneficiaries will be given handholding support during the period. Farmers will also get an incentive of Rs 120 per seedling in installments every year for three years.

At the end of three years, bamboo growers will be linked with end users and industries. “The forest division is planning to set-up Common Facilities Centres (CFC) in bamboo clusters with necessary equipment for processing raw bamboo. This will help beneficiaries as well as other local artisans by promoting entrepreneurship skills among them,” the DFO said.