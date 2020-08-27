Bodies of two youths found hanging in separate incidents in Odisha, suicide suspected

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Bodies of two youths were found hanging in separate incidents on Wednesday. In Sundergarh district, the body a 22-year-old youth, was found hanging from a tree near Gotitnagar village within Hathibari police limits on Wednesday morning. Police claimed it to be a case of suicide.

A similar incident took place in Jajpur district where a 26-year-old youth was found hanging in a cashew forest in Jaleswarpur village within Dharmasala police limits on Wednesday morning.

Sources said, the youth of Badabarisahi village was staying with a relative in Jaleswarpur for the last few months.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)