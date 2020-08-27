STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 makes inroads into Swabhiman Anchal

While 24 persons have tested positive in Jantapai village of Papermetla, five of Janbai in Badpada panchayat have contracted the infection.

Oringi village under Khairput block (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : The deadly coronavirus has spread its tentacles to Swabhiman Anchal. Of the nine panchayats in the erstwhile cut-off and Maoist infested region, the virus has been reported in Badpada and Papermetla. 

Till Wednesday, 29 cases have been reported from Swabhiman Anchal, the erstwhile cut-off region.

Both the Janbai and Jantapai villages have been declared containment zones. While the symptomatic patients have been shifted to the Covid care centre in Malkangiri, the asymptomatic ones have asked to stay in home quarantine.

Malkangiri Collector Manish Agarwal said the administration has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain the spread of the virus in Swabhimaan Anchal. Active contact tracing is underway in the two villages.

Earlier in Oringi village under Khairput block, five members of Didyai community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG), were found infected during household survey.

Though no Bonda tribal has tested positive so far, three employees of the Bonda Development Agency in Mudulipada have been infected with Covid-19.

