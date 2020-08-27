STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 recovered woman taken back to hospital in Odisha's Koraput, medical negligence suspected

By Express News Service

KORAPUT:  Tension prevailed at Chapar village under Koraput block on Wednesday when locals stopped an ambulance from returning after it dropped an elderly woman, who had been discharged from the Covid hospital, at her home. 

The woman had come back in a completely paralysed state.The villagers claimed that she was healthy when taken to the hospital and alleged that she was discharged without proper treatment. 

The 65-year-old woman Manima Sukri was tested positive along with a few more persons from the village during a Covid-detection drive. The villagers said the authorities shifted her to a Covid care centre here and then to the Covid hospital on August 21. But she was surprisingly discharged when she is afflicted by paralysis, they alleged.

“The woman has nobody to look after her at home. How was she sent home without being treated for complications,” Ramesh Bakhya, a villager, questioned. 

With the villagers protesting the woman’s discharge, a police team reached the village and after much deliberations, the ambulance that had come to drop Manima home took her back to the hospital. 

Chief district medical officer Dr Makaranda Beura said Manima was admitted to the hospital for 10 days as per Covid guidelines.

“We sent her back after she recovered but the villagers did not allow her in. We are discharging our duties as per norms,” he said. 

