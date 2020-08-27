Flood alert in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With large areas of Kendrapara district waterlogged after three days of relentless rainfall and water level of Baitarani river rising, the first flood alert was announced in villages under Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks on Wednesday.

District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said, the first flood alert has been issued after Baitarani continued to be in spate.

The district administration assessed the impact of flooding as coastal and low lying villages remained at high risk.

All gram panchayat offices and block headquarters were directed to stock up essential commodities including rice, molasses, kerosene, etc. Government officials were instructed not to leave their respective headquarters without informing the administration, said Collector Samarth Verma.

In Rajnagar, the administrative block and Covid isolation ward of the community health centre (CHC) remained inundated as hospital staff were seen wading through knee-deep water following heavy rain on Wednesday.

“The hospital is waterlogged right up to the front gate. We have shifted patients to safer places and draining the water,” said medical officer Ranjan Mohanty.