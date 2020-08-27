STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NH diversion washed away due to heavy rains in Odisha

Workers have reached the spot and by Wednesday night, the diversion would be restored for use, he claimed.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The mineral belt of Koida in Sundargarh district was cut off from the rest of the world after the gushing waters of swelling Karo Nullah washed away the diversion of NH-520 near Kalta due to heavy rains on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of heavy vehicles were stranded across Koida as communication came to a standstill. NHAI project director Saurav Chaurasia said the diversion was built on a hume pipe culvert to facilitate traffic flow. However, the overnight heavy rain washed away the culvert.

Workers have reached the spot and by Wednesday night, the diversion would be restored for use, he claimed.

Sources informed that water level of Karo Nullah has further increased due to continuing rain in the catchment areas and there is a slim possibility of restoration of the diversion by Wednesday night. 

