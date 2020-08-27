Odisha government prunes school syllabus by 30 per cent school to ease burden

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Wednesday pruned the syllabus for students of Class I to XII by 30 per cent to rationlise learning in the 2020-21 academic session, which has been severely affected by the pandemic. The move by School and Mass Education (S&ME) department comes a month after the CBSE took a decision to slash the syllabus for Class IX to XII students in the current academic session in view of the global health crisis.

S&ME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said syllabus for schools in the State has been slashed as per the recommendations of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

“Special focus has been given to ensure that no core chapters of any subject is excluded,” the Minister said and added that it will ease the burden of students in the current academic session, which will have a delayed start in view of the Covid-19 surge.

An expert team constituted by the department carefully scrutinised the contents to be retained or omitted from the syllabus for each class and finalised the revised curriculum accordingly, he said. Some of the topics in different subjects exempted from the Class X syllabus in Government schools include theory and theorem in Mathematics; carbon and its compounds, sources of energy and inheritance and diffraction in Science; reorganisation of States in India post-Independence and India’s foreign policy in Civics; Bio Resources, Water Resources and Manufacturing Industry in Geography and Financial Structure in Economics.

Officials said revised syllabus for elementary, secondary education and higher secondary education has been uploaded to the SCERT, BSE and CHSE websites. The department has asked the District Education Officers and other field level officials to ensure that the revised syllabus is followed by schools for online and offline teaching during the current academic session. Members of state-level parents association, however, criticised the Government for coming up with the revised syllabus so late.“Revising the syllabus is not enough. As the academic session is not resuming before Puja vacations, the entire academic session needs to be rescheduled,” the association members said.