STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha offers industry-ready clusters to woo investors

The State Government offered 3.53 sq km industry-ready land near Bhubaneswar. The particular land parcel is a plug-and-play industrial land with a dedicated research lab, dormitories for employees.

Published: 27th August 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha has 2500 acre of industry-ready plots near Paradip port, home to a large crude oil refinery facility of IOCL, for investors intending to set up petrochemical units.

Odisha has 2500 acre of industry-ready plots near Paradip port, home to a large crude oil refinery facility of IOCL, for investors intending to set up petrochemical units. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has offered dedicated manufacturing clusters to attract Japanese investment. At the India-Japan investment forum virtual conference held on Wednesday, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra listed out a host of measures and reforms undertaken for rapid industrialisation.

The State Government offered 3.53 sq km industry-ready land near Bhubaneswar. The particular land parcel is a plug-and-play industrial land with a dedicated research lab, dormitories for employees and other facilities required for new industrial projects. 

Outlining the steps taken to streamline the investment process and create a business-friendly environment, Mishra said Odisha has several advantages such as stable governance, state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, abundant natural resources and strategically placed coastline. 

“In order to support investors planning to set up industries in the State, we have efficient single window system which hand-holds them throughout the investment grounding process,” the Minister said at the conference organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Japan, considered as the world’s third-largest economy, was the partner country for the 2018 edition of Make-In-Odisha conclave. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has once again urged Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki to be the partner country for the conclave in 2020.In February, Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had led a high-level Japanese delegation to the State. After the visit, two steel giants of Japan - Nippon and JFE-JFW had evinced interest to invest. 

Odisha has 2500 acre of industry-ready plots near Paradip port, home to a large crude oil refinery facility of IOCL, for investors intending to set up petrochemical units.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said with abundant natural resources, surplus availability of power at a cost lesser than many other industrialised states and a strategically located coastline, within reach of the ASEAN markets, Odisha could be the most promising investment destination for countries like Japan. Along with Suzuki, Indian Ambassador in Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma and Special Secretary of Industries department NB Jawale also spoke.

Indo Nissin Food to set up second unit at Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Japanese food processing giant Indo Nissin on Wednesday announced to expand its business in Odisha and set up second unit in Khurda food park.

Indo Nissin with its brands like Top Ramen has been operating from the food park for last 30 years. Managing director of Indo Nissin Food Gautam Sharma said investing in Odisha was the best investment decision of the company.

“We have one of the best manufacturing efficiencies at Odisha which is a benchmark for us. With the expansion at Khurda, we will have our largest facility in the country,” he added. Sharma was speaking at a national webinar on ‘Food Processing Opportunities in Indian States’ organised by Invest India. The noodle maker has so far invested $20 million in its manufacturing units in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha industries India-Japan investment forum
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp