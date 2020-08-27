Odisha offers industry-ready clusters to woo investors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has offered dedicated manufacturing clusters to attract Japanese investment. At the India-Japan investment forum virtual conference held on Wednesday, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra listed out a host of measures and reforms undertaken for rapid industrialisation.

The State Government offered 3.53 sq km industry-ready land near Bhubaneswar. The particular land parcel is a plug-and-play industrial land with a dedicated research lab, dormitories for employees and other facilities required for new industrial projects.

Outlining the steps taken to streamline the investment process and create a business-friendly environment, Mishra said Odisha has several advantages such as stable governance, state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure, abundant natural resources and strategically placed coastline.

“In order to support investors planning to set up industries in the State, we have efficient single window system which hand-holds them throughout the investment grounding process,” the Minister said at the conference organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Japan, considered as the world’s third-largest economy, was the partner country for the 2018 edition of Make-In-Odisha conclave. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has once again urged Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki to be the partner country for the conclave in 2020.In February, Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had led a high-level Japanese delegation to the State. After the visit, two steel giants of Japan - Nippon and JFE-JFW had evinced interest to invest.

Odisha has 2500 acre of industry-ready plots near Paradip port, home to a large crude oil refinery facility of IOCL, for investors intending to set up petrochemical units.

Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma said with abundant natural resources, surplus availability of power at a cost lesser than many other industrialised states and a strategically located coastline, within reach of the ASEAN markets, Odisha could be the most promising investment destination for countries like Japan. Along with Suzuki, Indian Ambassador in Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma and Special Secretary of Industries department NB Jawale also spoke.

Indo Nissin Food to set up second unit at Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Japanese food processing giant Indo Nissin on Wednesday announced to expand its business in Odisha and set up second unit in Khurda food park.

Indo Nissin with its brands like Top Ramen has been operating from the food park for last 30 years. Managing director of Indo Nissin Food Gautam Sharma said investing in Odisha was the best investment decision of the company.

“We have one of the best manufacturing efficiencies at Odisha which is a benchmark for us. With the expansion at Khurda, we will have our largest facility in the country,” he added. Sharma was speaking at a national webinar on ‘Food Processing Opportunities in Indian States’ organised by Invest India. The noodle maker has so far invested $20 million in its manufacturing units in the State.