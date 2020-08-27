STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha scores fifth spot in Niti Aayog’s export ranking

Now, Odisha leads in export preparedness leaving behind industrially developed states like Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 27th August 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha  has added another feather in its hat by securing fifth position in Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2020. In the overall ranking, the State has secured a score of 58.23 points in the export preparedness index (EPI), a report of which was released by the Government’s think tank in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Now, Odisha leads in export preparedness leaving behind industrially developed states like Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

The EPI ranked the State on four key parameters. It has been placed second in Export Ecosystem Pillar with a score of 65.94 points, 11th position in Policy Pillar with 71.29 points, Business Ecosystem Pillar with 55.81 points, and Export Performance Pillar with 42.29 points.

The State also topped in exporting items like aluminum ingots worth 1233.87 million USD, followed by Ferro-Chromium Carbon of 670.64 million USD, Alumina Calcined 626 USD, Iron-ore pellets worth 573.07 million USD and shrimps and prawns worth 392.75 million USD.

“Odisha has taken measures to create an enabling environment to attract businesses. For instance, the State has been rated as the most cost-competitive state judged by the criteria of the cost of setting up and running a business,” the report said.

It has been observed that the State has dwelt on ensuring the lowest costs for key parameters - wage rate of skilled labour, industrial power tariff and land costs. This is reflected in its score of 92.08 in Ease of Doing Business, it added.

A release by the State Government said the report is a testimony by the Centre to the good work being undertaken by Odisha in the field of trade, commerce, industry and exports.

The State under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his 5-T mantra is transforming the industrial and entrepreneurial ecosystem, leading to rapid export preparedness in the State, it added.

While six of eight coastal states feature in the top-10 rankings, indicating the presence of strong enabling and facilitating factors to promote exports, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu occupy the top three ranks respectively. 

The EPI is a data-driven effort to identify the core areas crucial for export promotion at the sub-national level. All the states and union territories have been assessed on crucial parameters that are critical for any typical economic unit to achieve sustainable export growth.

“The Index will be a helpful guide for the state governments to benchmark regional performance with respect to export promotion and thus deliver key policy insights on how to improve and enhance the same,” said NITI Aayog CEO Amithabh Kant. 

EXPORT PREPAREDNESS
Odisha leads in export preparedness leaving behind industrially developed states like Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Delhi, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh
State tops in exporting items like aluminum ingots, Ferro-Chromium Carbon, Alumina Calcined, Iron-ore pellets , shrimps and prawns

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha NITI Aayog
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp