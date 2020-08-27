Odisha’s highest COVID-19 spike of 3,371 cases in a day

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, Odisha reported its highest spike of 3371 new infections and 13 deaths in last 24 hours taking the tally to 87,602 and death toll to 494.

While for the first time, the daily count crossed 3,000 mark, the State set new records in terms of fatalities and recoveries. In the biggest spike in deaths, 13 patients succumbed to the disease in different hospitals and 3343 patients recovered during the period.

Of the 3371 new infections, nearly 30 per cent (pc) up from the previous day, 2053 were in quarantine and 1318 local contacts. The fresh cases were from all 30 districts of the State with Khurda contributing the maximum 547 cases.Eleven districts with a case positivity rate of 10 pc recorded more than 100 cases each. While Cuttack registered 357 new cases, Ganjam was pushed to third spot with 196 cases, followed by Jajpur (173), Nayagarh (171), Sundargarh (154), Rayagada (146), Puri (144), Malkangiri (134), Bhadrak (114) and Sambalpur (107).

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, 18 districts have reported more than 1000 cases in August alone and barring Ganjam, the new infections are in a rising trend in all other districts. Deogarh is the only district where the total number of cases is below 200.Compared to the July count, the number of cases doubled in 15 districts - Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Nabarangpur, Bargarh and Rayagada.

While the number of cases increased seven times in Sonepur, new infections surged more than thrice in Bhadrak, Puri, Balangir, Nayagarh, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal and Sambalpur forcing health authorities to scout for infrastructure to accommodate Covid patients. Among the 13 deaths, three each were from Sundargarh, Sambalpur, two each from Cuttack and Ganjam and one each from Keonjhar, Puri and Khurda. With this the number of fatalities reached 191 in Ganjam, 66 in Khurda, 37 in Sundargarh and 32 in Cuttack.

The number of active cases now stands at 24,295 after a total 62,813 recoveries. The State ranked eighth in terms of active cases and is above Kerala, Bihar, Assam and Gujarat.Stating that Odisha has achieved a new milestone in recoveries, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik commended the relentless effort of Covid warriors and healthcare professionals who are fighting dedicatedly to save precious lives. The State has so far conducted 14.85 lakh tests.

WORRYING FACTORS

Compared to the July, the number of cases doubled this month so far in 15 districts

18 districts have reported more than 1000 cases in August alone

Except Ganjam, the new infections are in a rising trend in all other districts

Deogarh is the only district where the total number of cases is below 200.