STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Rain fury: Woman dies in wall collapse another swept away in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

An elderly woman was killed and her 25-year-old daughter seriously injured after the roof of their house collapsed due to the heavy downpour in Mohuliasuli village within Raruan police limits.

Published: 27th August 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water surges into Madhuban Talasahi locality of Baripada town (Photo | EPS)

Flood water surges into Madhuban Talasahi locality of Baripada town (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Heavy rains for the last two days wreaked havoc in Mayurbhanj, inundating vast tracts of land and upending lives across the district.

An elderly woman was killed and her 25-year-old daughter seriously injured after the roof of their house collapsed due to the heavy downpour in Mohuliasuli village within Raruan police limits on Wednesday morning.

The woman was identified as 60-year-old Nandini Munda. Her daughter Shrimati Munda has been admitted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital. 

The duo was sleeping inside their home when the roof collapsed at around 4 am.

A 62-year-old woman, Snehalata Mohapatra of Vimda village within Badasahi police limits, was swept away while crossing a bridge on Gangahar river.

Sources said she was returning to her village after Covid-19 test from Badasahi hospital when the mishap took place. Snehalata slipped as water was flowing three feet over the bridge. Though a team of fire services have launched a search operation, the woman is yet to be traced.

Property worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed after flood water from Jarali and Sarali rivers entered Ward no 17, 10, 3 and 1 and 7.

More than 10 families of Kalimandir Sahi in Ward no 10 were shifted to safer place after floodwater entered their houses.House of one SK Rehman of Madhuban in Baripada town collapsed after floodwater of Budhabalanga river entered his house.

More than 60 families of Madhuban, which is situated near Budhabalanga, were shifted to shelter homes. Many affected families were also found taking shelter under temporary sheds along the road between Baripada and Udala. 

Communication between Badashi-Udala, Kuamara-Badasahi, Betnoti-Udala and Chitrada-Amarda was disrupted as floodwater of Gangahar and Jambhira rivers submerged culverts, bridges and roads.Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said around 150 families in Baripada town have been evacuated and accommodated in shelter houses and schools.

Dry and cooked food is being served to them. The district administration has asked the BDOs and tehsildars to keep a close watch on the situation. 

Jalaka crosses danger mark

Balasore: Panic gripped villagers of Patrajharda, Baharda and Mathani under Basta block of the district after water level in Jalaka river crossed the danger mark of 5.50 metre at Mathani.  

However, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers were flowing below the danger level. District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said the BDO and tehsildar of Basta visited the affected areas on Wednesday.

Residents of the four villages will be evacuated and taken to nearest schools before the evening. The district administration has made arrangements to provide dry and cooked food to the affected people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Mayurbhanj
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp