Rain fury: Woman dies in wall collapse another swept away in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Heavy rains for the last two days wreaked havoc in Mayurbhanj, inundating vast tracts of land and upending lives across the district.

An elderly woman was killed and her 25-year-old daughter seriously injured after the roof of their house collapsed due to the heavy downpour in Mohuliasuli village within Raruan police limits on Wednesday morning.

The woman was identified as 60-year-old Nandini Munda. Her daughter Shrimati Munda has been admitted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

The duo was sleeping inside their home when the roof collapsed at around 4 am.

A 62-year-old woman, Snehalata Mohapatra of Vimda village within Badasahi police limits, was swept away while crossing a bridge on Gangahar river.

Sources said she was returning to her village after Covid-19 test from Badasahi hospital when the mishap took place. Snehalata slipped as water was flowing three feet over the bridge. Though a team of fire services have launched a search operation, the woman is yet to be traced.

Property worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed after flood water from Jarali and Sarali rivers entered Ward no 17, 10, 3 and 1 and 7.

More than 10 families of Kalimandir Sahi in Ward no 10 were shifted to safer place after floodwater entered their houses.House of one SK Rehman of Madhuban in Baripada town collapsed after floodwater of Budhabalanga river entered his house.

More than 60 families of Madhuban, which is situated near Budhabalanga, were shifted to shelter homes. Many affected families were also found taking shelter under temporary sheds along the road between Baripada and Udala.

Communication between Badashi-Udala, Kuamara-Badasahi, Betnoti-Udala and Chitrada-Amarda was disrupted as floodwater of Gangahar and Jambhira rivers submerged culverts, bridges and roads.Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said around 150 families in Baripada town have been evacuated and accommodated in shelter houses and schools.

Dry and cooked food is being served to them. The district administration has asked the BDOs and tehsildars to keep a close watch on the situation.

Jalaka crosses danger mark

Balasore: Panic gripped villagers of Patrajharda, Baharda and Mathani under Basta block of the district after water level in Jalaka river crossed the danger mark of 5.50 metre at Mathani.

However, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga rivers were flowing below the danger level. District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said the BDO and tehsildar of Basta visited the affected areas on Wednesday.

Residents of the four villages will be evacuated and taken to nearest schools before the evening. The district administration has made arrangements to provide dry and cooked food to the affected people.