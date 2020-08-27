STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two swept away in flood water in Keonjhar

The body of the truck driver was recovered by locals and fire personnel few hours after the mishap. The vehicle’s helper escaped unhurt in the accident. 

Baneswar village of Ghatagaon block inundated by flood water (Photo | EPS)

Baneswar village of Ghatagaon block inundated by flood water (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Incessant rains wreaked havoc in Keonjhar district as two persons were killed due to flash floods on Wednesday. 

While a truck driver drowned after his vehicle was swept away in the strong current of swelling Baitarani river on NH-49 at Turumunga village on Wednesday, the body of a car driver, Biswajit Das was recovered from Janjali river within Anandpur police limits on the day.

Similarly, a paddy laden truck was swept away in rainwater at Swampatna within Patna police limits on the day.

Police and fire personnel rescued the driver and recovered the vehicle. Sources said traffic on NH-49 connecting Mumbai to Kolkata has come to a halt as the bridge at Turumunga remains submerged.

Besides, several remote areas in the district remain cut-off in the district which received 332.20 mm rainfall from 8 am to 5 pm on the day.

At Anandpur, the Baitarani river is flowing at 40.27 metre against its danger level of 38.36 metre as on 8 pm.

The water level of Kusei river too has gone up to 36.80 metre at Belabahali against the danger mark of 39.70 metre. 

Even as rainwater has submerged residential areas in a few areas of the district, health services were paralysed at the hospitals. 

