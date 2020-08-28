Magazine on COVID-19 warriors released by VSSUT graduate

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A final-year graduate student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Burla has launched a magazine on frontline workers as a mark of honour for their selfless efforts to battle the pandemic. The magazine “Frontline Warriors -Flaring to Retain The Spark of Hope was released by the student Hrudananda Prusty over a virtual conference on Thursday. As part of the conference, former secretary of Health and Family Welfare (GOI) Preeti Sudan, MPs Sujeet Kumar and Prashanta Nanda and sprinter Dutee Chand were present among many others.

Conceiving the idea during the lockdown, Prusty approached frontline workers across various fields and compiled their experiences into a memorabilia. The write-ups cover efforts of workers at the forefront from over 80 departments including health, administration, sanitation, media and many other fields.