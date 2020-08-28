Major rivers in spate in Odisha, 7,000 people evacuated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several districts faced a low to medium intensity flood even as the State Government on Thursday evacuated over 7,000 people from low lying areas and rain-related death toll rose to eight.

Four major rivers - Baitarani, Bramhani, Subarnarekha and Budhabalanga - continued to flow above the danger marks, while Mahanadi recorded a rise in water flow at Mundali. However, the Government ruled out flood in the Mahanadi river system.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said flood water submerged low-lying areas and paddy fields in several districts. The Government is fully prepared to deal with the situation, he said adding a thorough assessment of damage to crops and property will be made when water recedes. The State recorded an average rainfall of 55.8 mm since Wednesday.Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that there is no threat of flood in Mahanadi river system as water level is likely to remain constant and with no major rainfall prediction for the next three to four days. Currently, water discharge at Munduli stood at 7.76 lakh cusec.

However, a medium flood in Baitarani, Bramhani and Subarnarekha rivers is expected and all precautionary measures have been taken to deal with the situation. Baitarani’s flow is likely to recede at Akhuapada. Water level of Subarnarekha river is rising following release of floodwater by Jharkhand from Galudiha barrage. Jena said, water level of Subarnarekha is rising by two to three metres per hour at Rajghat and may result in a low to medium intensity flood.

Jena said there is inflow to the Hirakud Dam due to rain in the upper catchment areas. Besides, water level in Ib and Bheden rivers is also rising. While inflow to Hirakud reservoir is 5.56 lakh cusec, 3 lakh cusec is being released through 18 gates.“Discharge at Munduli is likely to increase to 8 lakh cusec. The Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri, Nayagarh and Khurda district administration have been asked to keep a close watch on the situation,” he said.

The SRC said kutcha houses and fragile structures have been damaged in Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts. Roads have been damaged and small bridges have been washed away.Teams of National Disaster Response Force and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force have been deployed in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts for rescue operations, he said and added that the death toll in rain related incidents has gone up to eight.