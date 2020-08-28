Odisha flood alert amid rage of rivers 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA/ ROURKELA/ JEYPORE / JHARSUGUDA: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in parts of the State with the situation getting worse in some areas of Kendrapara, Sundargarh, Koraput and Jharsuguda districts. In Kendrapara, flash floods in Baitarani and Brahmani rivers and their tributaries inundated large areas of riverside villages under Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks on Thursday. Even as no loss of life was reported from the district, normal life has been thrown out of gear in villages under the three blocks, said district emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy.

He said people residing in low-lying areas along the banks of rivers have been asked to move to safer locations. Since many villages in the district are marooned, the only means of reaching them is by boat. The flood has also damaged standing paddy crops. With the water level of Kharasotra river and others on rise, several villages were inundated on the day. The three-km long main road from Dimiripal to Naranapur is now under four-feet flood water, said Ajaya Bhadra of Dimpripal. Akhil Behera of Petapada village said his three-room thatched house caved in on Wednesday night. “I have taken shelter in the village school,” he said. Sources said around 30 houses were damaged in Mahu village under Aul block.

In Sundargarh district, the Brahmani river at Rourkela is swelling menacingly due to heavy rains for the last two days, threatening flood in the downstream areas. Around 20 riverside houses at Balughat were submerged on the day. Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida said 50 persons from the area were shifted to temporary shelters. The situation in the Steel City’s low-lying areas remains grim. An ambulance driver was injured after a tree fell on his vehicle.

As many as 11 gates of Rourkela Steel Plant’s Mandira dam on Koel river were opened on the day to maintain water-level of 581.80 feet against the danger mark of 690 feet. Besides, all the eight gates of Tarkera barrage too have been opened to maintain the water level of 652 feet against the danger mark of 670 feet. If Brahmani river keeps swelling, it may lead to flooding of downstream areas of Bonai sub-division.

In Koraput district, flood threat looms large on low-lying areas of Kundra, Kotpad and Borrigumma blocks again owing to heavy rains over the last two days. The water levels of Indravati, Saveri and Kolab rivers have gone up and in some areas almost reaching the danger mark. The district administration has alerted all block and revenue officials to monitor the situation and remain prepared for any eventuality. The district received around 50 mm rainfall in the last 48 hours. Similarly, heavy rains have led to flood-like situation in many parts of Jharsuguda district. The average rainfall reported in the district on Thursday was 176.8 mm.

Due to incessant rains, water of Ib and Bheden rivers has entered more than 13 villages in the lower catchment areas. A 130 metre road from Bagdihi to Khariamal road under Kirmira block was washed away on the day. Sources said 35 persons from Dubkabahal and Dambapara of Laikera block and 70 from Kustapatra hamlet were shifted to nearby primary schools.