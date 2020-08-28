Odisha government gears up to drive industrialisation to bring economy back on track

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has geared up to drive industrial activities and employment generation in the State in order to bring the economy back on track.

Apart from conducting virtual conferences and talks with potential investors, the Industries department has been promoting Odisha’s readiness to attract investments and become instrumental in the economic development of the State. Reviewing the implementation of 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives through webinar on Thursday, Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said the State has always endeavoured to provide a hassle-free, prompt and conducive business environment for investors