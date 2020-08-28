Odisha social activist death: Wife undergoes polygraph test

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The wife of City-based social activist, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Lingaraj Temple Road railway station last month, underwent polygraph test at State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) here on Thursday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay had directed the Crime Branch last month to take over investigation into the murder case, which was registered by the Government Railway Police, Bhubaneswar. “Two friends of the social activist will also be asked to undergo polygraph test at SFSL,” said a senior Crime Branch officer.