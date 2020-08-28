Odisha sounds another flood alert as heavy rains swell Mahanadi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A medium intensity flood is anticipated in the Mahanadi river system following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas during the last 24 hours.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said collectors of all districts on the Mahanadi river basin have been asked to remain alert and take all measures to tackle the situation. Besides the inflow of water to the Hirakud reservoir, water from tributaries such as Tel, Ib, and Bheden will also flow into Mahanadi, the SRC said and added that 10 to 10.5 lakh cusec flood water is likely to flow in the system. The flow will take 36 hours to reach Mundali in Cuttack district.

The SRC said now eight lakh cusec water is flowing into Hirahud and six lakh cusec is being discharged through all the 36 gates of Hirakud dam. He said that a medium intensity flood is expected as in earlier years Mahanadi river system has handled 16 lakh cusec flood water. Jena said flood in Mahanadi will affect Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, and Jagatsingpur districts.

Water levels in other major rivers of the State such as Brahmani, Subarnarekha, and Bairatani are flowing above the danger level. Breaches have occurred in 14 embankments of Bramhani in the Bari block of Jajpur district. Though the water level in Baitarani is not increasing, it is flowing above danger mark.

The SRC said that the water level in Subarbarekha is increasing. However, the water level of Budhabalanga is decreasing, he said.

Meanwhile, one more person died in the Komna block of Nuapada district taking the death toll in rain-related incidents to nine.