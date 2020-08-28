Rahama Bazaar traders divided over shutdown

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The decision to shutdown Rahama Bazaar, an important marketplace in the district, for three days has led to a face-off between two groups of businessmen.Following the detection of nine Covid-19 cases in the area on Wednesday, the Rahama Bazaar Committee declared a three-day shutdown from Thursday. Through public address system, secretary of the committee Sunakar Behera sought cooperation of all local businessmen to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, many traders opened their business establishments on the day terming the shutdown decision as illegal.

They alleged that the committee members did not consult them before announcing the shutdown.

Former bazaar committee secretary Gajendra Biswal said the decision was taken without consulting the administration and local sarpanch. Rahama Bazaar is situated at a strategic location between the district headquarters town and Paradip port.

Hundreds of traders, farmers and other petty businessmen from different parts of the district depend on this marketplace for livelihood. Talapada sarpanch Mamata Sahoo said the local administration and the panchayat are yet to take a decision on the shutdown of Rahama Bazaar.