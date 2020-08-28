Two Kendrapara girls selected for Biju Patnaik Bravery Award after saving for 12 people from drowning

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Two girls from the district have been selected by the State Government for Biju Patnaik Bravery Awards-2019 for saving 12 people from drowning when the boat carrying them capsized in Nipania river on January 2 last year. Sabita Giri (16) and Purnima Giri (17) of Nipania village in Mahakalapada block displayed exceptional courage and risked their own lives to save the 12 persons including five children, who were returning after attending a feast in Hukitola island.

Sabita and Purnima were in their houses near the river when they heard the screams of people after the boat carrying them capsized. They immediately jumped into the crocodile-infested river, swam towards the ill-fated vessel and brought its passengers to safety one after the other. The girls were also conferred the coveted National Bravery Award-2019 at New Delhi in January this year. Talking to Express, they said, “We are delighted to have been selected by the State Government for the prestigious Biju Patnaik Bravery Awards.”

Recalling the tragedy, they said, “The boat turned turtle and 10 people drowned. It was not possible to rescue them as we could not drag them from beneath the boat. There was nobody around when the incident took place. We did not know what to do when we heard the cries for help and jumped into the river to save the passengers.” Mahakalapada MLA Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak lauded the girls’ presence of mind which helped save lives of several persons. “We are delighted that they have been selected for the award,” he said.

