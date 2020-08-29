Boudh villages submerged as heavy rains lash Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Low-lying areas in Boudh district have been inundated by floodwater of Mahanadi river following heavy rains since the last two days.

Though the rains have stopped, water from Mahanadi has submerged many villages and several areas in Boudh town. Sources said more than 40 villages in Harabhanga block have been marooned.

Floodwater was flowing eight feet over the bridge near Krushnamohanpur. Besides, thousands of acres of agriculture fields have been submerged while there were reports of many thatched houses getting damaged.

As on Friday afternoon, Mahanadi had crossed its danger mark of 80.70 metre and was flowing at 87.91 metre.

The water level in Mahanadi is likely to increase further as several gates of Hirakud dam have been opened.