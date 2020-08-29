Koraput to get more doctors, Covid hospital at SLNMCH

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: To handle the steep rise in Covid-19 cases, the State Government will soon depute more number of doctors to Koraput, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said on Friday.

Reviewing the situation during his visit to the district, Mohapatra said a 70-bed Covid hospital will be set up at SLN Medical College and Hospital.

He also informed that more number of specialist doctors will be made available at Jeypore Covid Hospital. District Health authorities drew the attention of ACS towards non-arrival of at least 19 out of 37 post graduate doctors who have been posted in the district. They were supposed to join on August 1.