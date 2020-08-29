Mill wall collapse kills one, injures 14 in Odisha's Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: One person was killed and at least 14 others injured after the wall of a rice mill in Malkangiri town collapsed on them on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Bishal Bagh (20). While one of the seriously injured workers has been shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak (SLN) MCH in Koraput, the rest have been admitted to Malkangiri DHH.

The labourers were at work in Padhiary rice mill in Block colony of Malkangiri town when the mishap took place, said Model police IIC Soumendu Tripathy.

Malkangiri tehsildar Gunanidhi Nayak said the district labour officer, civil supply officer and police will visit the spot to decide whether the mill will be sealed or action initiated as per labour laws.