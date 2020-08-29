STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government asks private hospitals to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients

The Government has also capped the cost of Covid treatment by the private hospitals and warned of action as per the Clinical Establishment Act for charging more than the prescribed rate.

For representational purposes

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha  Government on Friday directed all private hospitals having 30 or more beds to keep reserve at least 10 per cent (pc) beds for treatment of Covid patients with an option to convert the entire hospital as a dedicated Covid hospital.

The direction came amid the rapid surge in novel coronavirus cases in the State.

Though the Government had allowed private hospitals to treat Covid patients since August 7, some of the corporate hospitals had been charging more than the approved cost.

The Government has fixed the charges for isolation beds and ICU facilities with and without ventilators. The treatment costs include PPE charges, which play a key role in enhancing the medical bill. As per the newly prescribed rate, no private hospital can charge more than Rs 2950, including Rs 1200 bed charge and Rs 1750 for consumables per day for general bed (non-NABH) and Rs 4750, including Rs 3000 bed charge for general bed in NABH certified facility.

For patients in ICU without ventilator support, non-NABH hospitals can charge Rs 10,000 per day and NABH accredited hospital can charge Rs 17,000 per day, which included Rs 8000 and Rs 12,000 for consumables respectively.

Similarly, the hospitals can raise bill ranging between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000 for an ICU with ventilator. The costs included Rs 2000 to Rs 5000 for bed and Rs 10,000 to Rs 13,000 for consumables.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health department PK Mohapatra said hospitals have been asked to charge reasonable fees from patients and refrain from collecting exorbitant fees, failing which strict action will be taken.

“Where additional procedures are required for the medical or surgical emergencies during the treatment for Covid- 19 infection, the procedural costs as per the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana package may be charged,” he clarified.

All the private hospitals have to intimate the Collectors of the district concerned and the State level authorised officer for data updating and appoint one authorised medical officer to coordinate with authorities.

All asymptomatic or mild cases will be referred to institutional quarantine / home isolation or any paid Covid Care Centre run in PPP mode. “Only the patients who want to pay or are covered under life insurance will be treated in the private hospitals. No reimbursement or payment of any kind towards the treatment of such patients will be made by the Government,” the notification stated.

