Odisha rains: 40 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 40 gates of Hirakud dam have been opened to release water from the reservoir which had risen to following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas.

With around six lakh cusec water released through the dam, the authorities put administration of 12 districts downstream on alert.

As on 6 pm on Friday, the reservoir level of the dam stood at 625.58 feet against the danger level of 630 feet.

While the inflow of water into the reservoir was 6,57,921 cusec, the outflow was 6,19,802 cusec as on 6 pm on the day.

The water was being released through 24 gates till morning. However, owing to huge inflow of water, 16 more gates were opened.

Chief engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin Sunil Nayak said it will take around 36 hours for water from the dam to reach Mundali.

The upstream of the dam recorded 101.22 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Till Thursday evening, it was 63.57 mm. However, the dam’s downstream received 27.25 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration has geared up to tackle any flood like situation. Collector Subham Saxena said pumping stations in Sambalpur city are ready for releasing water from low-lying areas.

He said necessary arrangements for accommodating people in flood relief centres have been made and block officials asked to remain prepared for any eventuality.

Rengali dam releases water

Talcher: Many villages situated along the banks of Brahmani river were flooded after excess water was released from Rengali dam and Samal Barrage on Friday.

Following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas, four gates of Rengali dam opened to release floodwater. Similarly, Samal Barrage on the downstream of Brahmani opened 13 gates.

This has created a flood-like situation in several riverside villages of Angul as well as Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts. Sources said NH-149 connecting Talcher to Pallahara has been submerged at many places.

While hundreds of people have been stranded due to water-logging, the district administration is yet to reach the affected villagers. Contacted, Talcher Sub-Collector Rajanikanta Swain said that the tehsildar has all the information regarding the situation and he is reporting directly to the Collector.