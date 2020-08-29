Plaster of hospital ceiling peels off in Odisha's Talcher, none hurt

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Doctors, staff and patients escaped narrowly after three large chunks of plaster fell off the ceiling of the out-patient department (OPD) in MCL central hospital on Thursday.

Doctors were examining patients when the portions of the ceiling peeled off all of a sudden. Though the OPD was crowded with patients, none sustained injuries.

Sources said patients and hospital staff rushed out of the room following the incident.

The building was recently renovated by a Central Government construction agency. While chief medical officer of the hospital Dr Manoj Behera confirmed the incident, general manager of CSR wing of MCL B Sairam, who was in charge of the renovation work, said he has asked the construction company and local engineer to look into the matter.

“It seems the chunks of ceiling fell off after seepage of water due to heavy rains. The ceiling will be repaired soon,” Sairam added.