Commissionerate Police urges Durga puja committees in Odisha to keep festival simple

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police has advised the puja committees in the city to observe Durga Puja in closed mandaps without participation of devotees in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. During a meeting chaired by Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi on Friday, it was decided to make the festival a very low key affair in the Silver City this year.

The advisory of the Commissionerate Police came after the district administration allowed the puja committees to worship the Goddess and conduct all rituals at their puja pandals like it is being done in temples.

“The rituals will be held in closed pandals in the presence of few persons comprising puja host, priest and 3/4 servitors while strictly adhering to social distancing norms. The puja committees have been instructed to bring down the size of idols to 4/5 feet,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

There will be no light decoration and use of loud speakers or any other public addressing systems which will pull crowd to puja pandals. Puja committees have been asked to ensure that there are no crowds at the mandaps, he said.

Similarly, the immersion ceremony will not be a grand one this year. Maximum five persons will be allowed to go for immersion of idols in auto-rickshaw at four different points in the city. The details of restrictions would be finalised and announced in another meeting with the puja committees, Singh added.

Meanwhile, some puja committees have expressed that they would go for worshipping photo or ‘ghata’ of Goddess Durga instead of idols this year.