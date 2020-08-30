In Odisha, 16 districts account for 84.3 per cent COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid-19 infection at its peak in Odisha, 16 districts with more than 2000 cases each accounted for 84.3 per cent (pc) of the total tally of 97,920 cases so far. Barring Ganjam and Khurda which have 17,456 and 15,462 cases respectively, 14 other districts have confirmed coronavirus cases ranging from 2126 to 7386.

Other districts that fuelled the virus tally included Cuttack (7709), Sundargarh (4309), Rayagada (4665), Jajpur (3652), Balasore (3459), Koraput (3239), Puri (3336), Mayurbhanj (3078), Gajapati (2832), Nayagarh (2866), Sambalpur (2643), Bhadrak (3459), Malkangiri (2244) and Kandhamal (2126).

The trend shows most of the positive cases are confined to the urban localities of these districts. Even as the number of new patients is declining in Ganjam, which reported a surge in July, cases continued to spike in all other districts, including Khurda that houses Capital city Bhubaneswar.In fact, the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 65.3 pc cases and 75.2 pc cases of the total confirmed cases of respective districts, in August alone. Of the total 9506 cases in Bhubaneswar, 6,645 were registered in August and of the 4571 cases in Cuttack city, 3449 cases reported this month.

The trend in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Puri, Balasore, Rayagada, Koraput, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and Malkangiri is no different. With 945 cases in last two days, tribal dominated Rayagada is catching up with Khurda and Cuttack that has reported 1537 and 692 cases during the period. Rourkela and Sambalpur municipal corporations contributed 60 pc and 70 pc cases of the tally of the respective districts. Similarly, the municipality areas of Puri and Balasore accounted for 35 pc and 25 pc cases of the districts’ tally, respectively.

The 16 districts also accounted for 92 pc Covid-19 related deaths in the State. Of the total 523 fatalities, 479 deaths were recorded in these districts with Ganjam topping the chart with 193 casualties, followed by 71 in Khurda, 38 in Sundargarh, 34 in Cuttack, 16 in Balasore, 15 in Puri and 14 in Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, 3252 new Covid-19 cases were detected from all 30 districts in the State in last 24 hours besides 14 deaths, single day highest so far. Of the fresh cases, 1987 were in quarantine and 1265 local contacts. Khurda topped the list in daily count with highest 762 cases, followed by 450 in Rayagada, 323 in Cuttack and 169 in Ganjam. The recoveries crossed, 70,000 mark after 2888 patients recovered on Saturday. The number of active cases stands at 26,683.