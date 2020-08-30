STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

In Odisha, 16 districts account for 84.3 per cent COVID-19 cases

With Covid-19 infection at its peak in Odisha, 16 districts with more than 2000 cases each accounted for 84.3 per cent (pc) of the total tally of 97,920 cases so far.

Published: 30th August 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Health worker collects swab samples from a child for COVID-19 test.

Health worker collects swab samples from a child for COVID-19 test. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Covid-19 infection at its peak in Odisha, 16 districts with more than 2000 cases each accounted for 84.3 per cent (pc) of the total tally of 97,920 cases so far. Barring Ganjam and Khurda which have 17,456 and 15,462 cases respectively, 14 other districts have confirmed coronavirus cases ranging from 2126 to 7386.

Other districts that fuelled the virus tally included Cuttack (7709), Sundargarh (4309), Rayagada (4665), Jajpur (3652), Balasore (3459), Koraput (3239), Puri (3336), Mayurbhanj (3078), Gajapati (2832), Nayagarh (2866), Sambalpur (2643), Bhadrak (3459), Malkangiri (2244) and Kandhamal (2126).

The trend shows most of the positive cases are confined to the urban localities of these districts. Even as the number of new patients is declining in Ganjam, which reported a surge in July, cases continued to spike in all other districts, including Khurda that houses Capital city Bhubaneswar.In fact, the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 65.3 pc cases and 75.2 pc cases of the total confirmed cases of respective districts, in August alone. Of the total 9506 cases in Bhubaneswar, 6,645 were registered in August and of the 4571 cases in Cuttack city, 3449 cases reported this month.

​ALSO READ | Unlock 4.0: States can't impose lockdowns in non-containment zones without Centre's approval

The trend in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Puri, Balasore, Rayagada, Koraput, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and Malkangiri is no different. With 945 cases in last two days, tribal dominated Rayagada is catching up with Khurda and Cuttack that has reported 1537 and 692 cases during the period. Rourkela and Sambalpur municipal corporations contributed 60 pc and 70 pc cases of the tally of the respective districts. Similarly, the municipality areas of Puri and Balasore accounted for 35 pc and 25 pc cases of the districts’ tally, respectively.

The 16 districts also accounted for 92 pc Covid-19 related deaths in the State. Of the total 523 fatalities, 479 deaths were recorded in these districts with Ganjam topping the chart with 193 casualties, followed by 71 in Khurda, 38 in Sundargarh, 34 in Cuttack, 16 in Balasore, 15 in Puri and 14 in Sambalpur.

Meanwhile, 3252 new Covid-19 cases were detected from all 30 districts in the State in last 24 hours besides 14 deaths, single day highest so far. Of the fresh cases, 1987 were in quarantine and 1265 local contacts. Khurda topped the list in daily count with highest 762 cases, followed by 450 in Rayagada, 323 in Cuttack and 169 in Ganjam. The recoveries crossed, 70,000 mark after 2888 patients recovered on Saturday. The number of active cases stands at 26,683.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus in Odisha
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp