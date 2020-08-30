STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoist activities on wane in Odisha's Malkangiri, Koraput: DGP

Effective coordination between Odisha police and CAPFs have helped check Naxal activities.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:09 AM

DGP Abhay in a meeting with senior police officers in Malkangiri.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI/JEYPORE: DGP Abhay on Saturday said there has been a significant decline in Maoist activities in the left wing extremism (LWE)-hit areas of the state. During his visit to Malkangiri and Koraput districts on the day, he said Naxal activities have declined significantly in Kalimela, Tulsipahad and the cut-off area of Malkangiri. While Maoists are trying to create disturbances in Swabhiman Anchal, they are on the back foot in the region. 

The DGP said anti-Naxal operations will be intensified in the region in coordination with Andhra Pradesh police and Border Security Force (BSF). Lauding the security forces for ushering in development in the region, he said as many as six telecom towers have already been set up in Chitrakonda area and construction of eight roads is underway.  

The top cop also reviewed enforcement of Covid guidelines by the police. In a meeting with senior officers of Odisha police and CAPFs, he commended the Covid-19 warriors, who were infected on duty and have rejoined at their respective work places after recovering. He also held discussions on steps to curb the menace of contraband smuggling and stressed the need for not only arresting ganja traders but also those finance the illegal trade. 

Addressing media persons after a meeting with senior officers at Koraput, he said Maoist activities are on decline in tribal areas of the district. Effective coordination between state police and CAPFs have helped check Naxal activities. The DGP hailed the anti-ganja trafficking operation of Koraput police and said it resulted in highest seizure of 40,000 kg of the contraband in the last one year and recovery of Rs 60 lakh from the smugglers. 

