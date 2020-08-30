STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha government's flood preparedness claim falls flat

Prior to the onset of monsoon, the department had identified 49 vulnerable points in river embankments in 21 districts.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With flood water creating havoc in major parts of Odisha, breaches in several river embankments across the state exposed the chinks in the armour of Water Resources department.

The department, which has been boasting that it is fully prepared for any eventuality, on Saturday admitted at least 26 breaches in river embankments and the maximum has been reported from Jajpur district, its Bari block being the worst affected.

Prior to the onset of monsoon, the department had identified 49 vulnerable points in river embankments in 21 districts.

A joint inspection of weak embankments was conducted by officials of Water Resources department, district administrations and necessary measures were taken to reinforce the embankments as per the guidelines.

​ALSO READ | 'Yet to receive dry food': Hit by flood, Odisha villagers cry official apathy

Apprising the strategy prepared for reinforcement of weak embankments and drainage of flood and rain water from low-lying areas to the state-level natural calamity committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in June, the department had said flood fighting materials have been kept at strategic locations to handle the situation.

“We are yet to get detailed reports on damage to river embankments as many parts of the State are under flood water and road communications have been snapped making it impossible for spot visit,” said a senior officer of the department. What is surprising is how a moderate flood like this year caused so much damage to river embankments on which the state government has already spent around Rs 3,500 crore for raising and strengthening.

ALSO READ | Safe drinking water worry for Kendrapara villages while battling flood

According to a report of the department, which has been getting maximum budgetary support from the Government year after year, it has received financial support of Rs 3,485.85 crore from Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) in the last eight years for 447 flood protection works. 

This includes 23 road projects on some flood embankments.

The government had allocated Rs 733 crore including Rs 460 crore RIDF loan in 2019-20 for flood preparedness works. 

The department is claimed to have constructed 7,470.18 km of flood protective embankments that included 1,717.29 km capital embankments, 2,493.11 km agricultural embankments, 1,635.94 test relief embankments and 1,635.94 saline embankments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Floods Mahanadi River
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp