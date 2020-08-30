STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha man swept away in flash flood, brother rescued

Similarly, Dhamnagar police and an ODRAF team rushed to the rescue of a pregnant woman of Koleipada village on the day.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water gushing into Singhga village of Kendrapara district on Thursday

Flood water gushing into Singhga village of Kendrapara district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A youth died after being swept away in a nullah while his brother and another villager got stuck in flash floods when they attempted to trace him in Bhadrak district. The deceased Hemant Jena of Dakhina Korua village left his house on Friday morning to answer nature’s call but was swept away. His body was recovered on Saturday.

Hemant’s brother Srikanta Jena (20) and some other villagers, including a 19-year-old youth Manmatha Jena (19) launched a frantic search to trace him on Friday but got stuck in the strong water current. Srikanta and Manmatha climbed on a tree and on receiving information, Dhamnagar police station IIC Ratikanta Giri, ASI Maheswar Pradhan and a team of NDRF proceeded to the spot in a power boat. The two youths were rescued and sent to Dakhina Korua.

Similarly, Dhamnagar police and an ODRAF team rushed to the rescue of a pregnant woman of Koleipada village on the day. The woman went into labour and was brought to the power boat in a stretcher. “Koleipada village was submerged in flood water and its road communication with Dhamnagar snapped. Madhusmita Pani, wife of Ramesh Panda, is pregnant and needed immediate medical attention,” said Giri. She was then rushed to Dhamnagar community health centre (CHC) and is under treatment there.

Police also rescued a woman, Sanjulata Das of Karada village on Thursday evening after she was bitten by a snake but her family members could not take her to hospital due to the floods. She was rescued, sent to Dhamnagar CHC in a police vehicle and later referred to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. Odisha Fire Service teams have also been engaged to carry out rescue operation in flood affected Bhadrak and other districts of the State. 

Dhamnagar fire station rescued a man from a tree on Friday night, and a pregnant woman of Bayangadihi gram panchayat who was rushed to a hospital on Saturday.  Another pregnant woman of Bodak gram panchayat was rescued by Tihidi fire station personnel. So far, Odisha Fire Service personnel have rescued 556 flood-affected persons including two pregnant women and as many patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Floods NDRF
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)
RIP Chadwick Boseman: 'Black Panther' star dies of cancer aged 43
A health worker in personal protective equipment PPE collects swab sample of a man for a COVID-19 test (Photo | PTI)
Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have higher viral load, finds CDFD study
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp