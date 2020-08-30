STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Safe drinking water worry for Kendrapara villages while battling flood

A large number of people in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks are faced with dilemma of drinking contaminated water.

A tube-well submerged in flood water in a Kendrapara village.

A tube-well submerged in flood water in a Kendrapara village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As large part of the district battles flood, non-availability of safe drinking water has begun to haunt people of the affected villages. Submerged hand pumps are spewing contaminated water and the threat of waterborne diseases looms large in villages of Aul block. 

Pradip Das of Madhuban village said a vast ocean dotted with small patches of inundated habitations stretches after the Kharasotra river breached its embankment on Friday. “The condition of the marooned villages, who do not have access to safe drinking water, is miserable. The only way to move out of the marooned areas is by rescue boats that shuttle between the villages and the main road,” he said. 

In such situation, safety norms like wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing is no longer a priority for the affected villagers. Sitting in a crowded makeshift tent with his five relatives, Banambar Behera of Dimiripal village said, “We have lost our houses and crops. Now our biggest concern is procuring drinking water.” He said the villagers are having a tough time collecting water from a half-submerged tube-well. 

A large number of people in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks are faced with dilemma of drinking contaminated water. Absence of safe drinking water is a concern, said sarpanch of Baluria panchayat in Pattamundai Ratikanta Sahani. With villages submerged in flood-water people have taken shelter in schools and other safer places. Now they need water and food to survive, said sarpanch of Ambrutamanei panchayat Kulamani Mallick. 

Sources said 1.20 lakh people from 96 villages in the district have been affected by the flood. Health officials have been distributing halogen tablets and medicines among the affected persons. District emergency officer Sambeet Satapathy said around two lakh water pouches have been distributed in the affected areas. “We have instructed the Rural Water and Sanitation department to arrange drinking water for the flood-hit people through water tankers,” he said. 

