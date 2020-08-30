Situation grim in Odisha's Jajpur, over four-lakh affected due to incessant rains

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Over four lakh people of 530 villages in all 10 blocks of the district have been affected by floods caused by Baitarani, Brahmani, Kharasotra, Kani and Kelua rivers. The situation continues to remain grim in Bari, Rasulpur, Jajpur, Binjharpur, Dasarathpur, Dharmasala and Korei blocks where over 400 villages are marooned for the last couple of days.

The roads between Bari and Kuakhia, Jajpur town and Bhandaripokhari, Bari and Kaipara are now under neck deep water. Damage to property and farm land due to breaches in embankments of rivers were reported from 24 places in the seven blocks.

Sources said Brahmani and Kharasotra rivers are still flowing above the danger mark. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said the situation in Jajpur, Korei and Dasarathpur blocks is expected to improve soon as the water level of Baitarani has gone down with the river flowing just below the danger mark at Akhuapada. He said as many as 127 free kitchens have been opened in the affected areas.

While the district administration has evacuated around 24,090 people to safer places, two teams, one each from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service have been deployed in rescue and relief operations in different places in the district. Besides, 19 boats have been pressed into service in the affected areas.

The Collector said with Hirakud dam authorities releasing excess water, flood threat in Mahanadi river looms large in the district. “Mostly Barchana block of the district will be affected,” he said. Food Supply and Consumer Welfare secretary VV Yadav to oversee flood management in the district.