Ganja smuggler ends life in custody

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A ganja smuggler of Rajasthan allegedly committed suicide in the bathroom of Jeypore Sadar police station during the wee hours on Sunday.He was identified as Gopal Ram of Kathoti Nagar in Nagaur district of Rajasthan.

Police said till 2 am, Gopal was normal. He went to bathroom at around 5 am but did not return. The policemen on duty went to the bathroom and found him hanging from a bed sheet. Police tried to shift him to the nearest hospital but he succumbed.

Gopal was picked up by a police team during routine patrolling near Umuri village on Saturday night. Sources said police intercepted a truck near the village and recovered around 805 kg of ganja from it. While Gopal, who was driving the truck, was nabbed, another person managed to escape from the spot.