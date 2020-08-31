Heavy rain forecast in eight districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as flash floods ravaged many parts of Odisha, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in eight districts on Tuesday. However, with no system over the Bay of Bengal, it is expected that the rainfall activity will not be incessant.

Odisha IMD has predicted heavy rainfall at one or two places in Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Monday while thunderstorm with lightning is expected to occur at isolated places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Rayagada districts during the same period.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri and Jajpur districts and thunderstorm with lightning is expected at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal districts on Tuesday.

“Intense heating during the daytime from last three to four days and availability of moisture will trigger sporadic thunderstorm and lightning activity or heavy rainfall at some places in the State till Wednesday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das.