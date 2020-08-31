STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM urges urban local bodies to meet aspirations of people, hails sanitation warriors

Hailing the role of women's self-help groups in urban sanitation, the Chief Minister said women's empowerment is one of the success mantras of the government

Published: 31st August 2020 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated 100 functional micro composite centres and 50 functional material recovery facilities in the various urban local bodies of the state.

He also laid the foundation stone for the establishment of 51 faecal sludge treatment plants to ensure larger coverage of this facility across all cities and towns, to mark the state level local self government day.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over the operation and maintenance of four septage treatment plants to Mission Shakti groups of Rourkela, Angul, Balasore and Dhenkanal Municipalities.

As part of the 5T mandate, the Chief Minister also launched mobile App “AMA SAHAR’ and ‘SWACHHA SAHAR ODISHA” web app to provide citizen centric services. With the launching of the web app, the ULBs will be able to submit utilization certificates online which will bring better fiscal management. A handbook on sanitation which is a compendium of important notifications, letters and guidelines issued by the Urban Department was also released by him.

The chief minister in his speech through video conference asked all urban local bodies to work in a dedicated manner to meet the growing aspirations of the people living in urban areas during the  pandemic days.

While taking pride in the achievement made by the local bodies in making the cities cleaner, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts made by the ULBs in the management of solid and
liquid waste. He also commended the sanitation warriors for their continuous and dedicated efforts during the pandemic.

Hailing the role of women's self-help groups in urban sanitation, the Chief Minister said women's empowerment is one of the success mantras of the government.

The Chief Minister felicitated all the best performing ULBs of the state in the recent Swachha Sarbekhyan-2020 namely Berhampur Muncipal Corporation, Paradeep Municipality, Joda Municipality, Kotpad NAC, Barbil Municipality, Dhenkanal Municicpality, Rajgangpur Municipality, Byasanagar Municipality and Choudwar Municipality.

Housing and urban development minister Pratap Jena highlighted the transformative journey in the area of solid based faecal waste management over the years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Urban local bodies
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Effective Covid-19 vaccine would not be available in the near future: Experts
Karnataka’s caseload contribution is high as testing has also gone up drastically., as per state experts. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Karnataka, Maharashtra, AP make up 43% of India’s Covid-19 caseload: Data
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp