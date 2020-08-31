Odisha CM urges urban local bodies to meet aspirations of people, hails sanitation warriors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday dedicated 100 functional micro composite centres and 50 functional material recovery facilities in the various urban local bodies of the state.

He also laid the foundation stone for the establishment of 51 faecal sludge treatment plants to ensure larger coverage of this facility across all cities and towns, to mark the state level local self government day.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister handed over the operation and maintenance of four septage treatment plants to Mission Shakti groups of Rourkela, Angul, Balasore and Dhenkanal Municipalities.

As part of the 5T mandate, the Chief Minister also launched mobile App “AMA SAHAR’ and ‘SWACHHA SAHAR ODISHA” web app to provide citizen centric services. With the launching of the web app, the ULBs will be able to submit utilization certificates online which will bring better fiscal management. A handbook on sanitation which is a compendium of important notifications, letters and guidelines issued by the Urban Department was also released by him.

The chief minister in his speech through video conference asked all urban local bodies to work in a dedicated manner to meet the growing aspirations of the people living in urban areas during the pandemic days.

While taking pride in the achievement made by the local bodies in making the cities cleaner, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts made by the ULBs in the management of solid and

liquid waste. He also commended the sanitation warriors for their continuous and dedicated efforts during the pandemic.

Hailing the role of women's self-help groups in urban sanitation, the Chief Minister said women's empowerment is one of the success mantras of the government.

The Chief Minister felicitated all the best performing ULBs of the state in the recent Swachha Sarbekhyan-2020 namely Berhampur Muncipal Corporation, Paradeep Municipality, Joda Municipality, Kotpad NAC, Barbil Municipality, Dhenkanal Municicpality, Rajgangpur Municipality, Byasanagar Municipality and Choudwar Municipality.

Housing and urban development minister Pratap Jena highlighted the transformative journey in the area of solid based faecal waste management over the years.