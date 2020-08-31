Odisha floods: Ex-MLA Siddhartha Sekhar Singh visits affected areas in Khandapara

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Khandapara MLA Siddhartha Sekhar Singh visited different flood affected areas of Khandapara and Bhapur blocks in Nayagarh district to hear the grievances of the people.

Stating that farmers have been affected most as hundreds of acres have been submerged in flood water, Singh requested the administration to immediately help them with alternative crop cultivation and compensate for their loss.

He said neither the district administration nor the people’s representatives have reached the affected people so far. The former MLA said while he reached the Kaligiri bridge to take the boat to the affected Manipur village in Bhapur block, he found that the boat arranged by the SRC had only six life jackets though it was carrying 18 people.

He said none of the people in the boat were wearing life jackets and none asked them to do it. He urged the Sub-Collector, BDO and sarpanch concerned to take corrective measures and ensure safety of the people.