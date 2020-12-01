STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CB starts probe, more woes for MLA

A couple of BJD workers, close aides of Panigrahy who travelled in charter flight, detained
 

Published: 01st December 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: A two-member team of the Crime Branch (CB) reached Berhampur to investigate the alleged involvement of Akash Pathak, son of tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak, in connection with a job scam in Ganjam district even as the clamour for action against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy grew.

The CB team has a list of around 68 people who were allegedly duped by Akash. On the day, the investigators met DIG (SR) Satyabrata Bhoi and held discussions with some senior police officers on the matter. Though the youths allegedly duped by Akash are yet to be identified, sources said some of them are from Gopalpur. 

The CB team also collected details of the charter flights used by Akash, Panigrahy and others. A couple of BJD workers, said to be close aides of Panigrahy who travelled in the charter flight, have been detained by CB.Congress leader S Dharmaraj Reddy, who had contested against Panigrahy, submitted a complaint to Berhampur SP alleging that Akash collected crores of rupees from unemployed youths of Chhatrapur and Gopalpur to provide them jobs in Tata Motors.

“The MLA fixed his daughter’s marriage with Akash. Since Akash has been arrested, Panigrahy is trying hard to destroy evidence against him. The MLA’s would-be son-in-law issued 68 fake appointment letters to jobless youths in lieu of lakhs of rupees from each of them. As the youths were assured of `6 lakh annual package, they paid money to get the jobs,” he claimed.

Demanding that the duped youths should be paid back their money, Reddy accused Panigrahy, his brother Dilip and aide Surya Sahu of threatening the victims to refrain from speaking against the Pathaks or else face dire consequences.The State Vigilance, meanwhile, has issued summons to Forest and bank officials for examination on Tuesday. They have been asked to present themselves for examination at the Vigilance Cell.Sources said, the Vigilance is making a detailed investigation of the IFS officer’s postings and official activities. “We will seek details of each of his posting and make a thorough probe,” said the sources.

With two different agencies probing the Pathak case, there was also intense focus on Panigrahy who travelled with them extensively in August. He is alleged to have made five trips with the Pathak family. 
More details of Akash’s allegedly putting up in luxurious hotels and running up to lakhs of rupees in bills surfaced. Since Panigrahy also travelled with them, the scope of investigation was shifting towards him, especially from the Crime Branch side.

Noose tightens

The CB team has a list of around 68 people who were allegedly duped by Akash 
Details of the chartered flights used by Akash, Panigrahy and others collected  
Vigilance issues summons to Forest and bank officials for examination 
More details of Akash’s allegedly putting up in luxurious hotels and running up to lakhs of rupees in bills surfaces
Detailed probe of the IFS officer’s postings and official activities underway

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp