CB starts probe, more woes for MLA

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: A two-member team of the Crime Branch (CB) reached Berhampur to investigate the alleged involvement of Akash Pathak, son of tainted IFS officer Abhay Pathak, in connection with a job scam in Ganjam district even as the clamour for action against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy grew.

The CB team has a list of around 68 people who were allegedly duped by Akash. On the day, the investigators met DIG (SR) Satyabrata Bhoi and held discussions with some senior police officers on the matter. Though the youths allegedly duped by Akash are yet to be identified, sources said some of them are from Gopalpur.

The CB team also collected details of the charter flights used by Akash, Panigrahy and others. A couple of BJD workers, said to be close aides of Panigrahy who travelled in the charter flight, have been detained by CB.Congress leader S Dharmaraj Reddy, who had contested against Panigrahy, submitted a complaint to Berhampur SP alleging that Akash collected crores of rupees from unemployed youths of Chhatrapur and Gopalpur to provide them jobs in Tata Motors.

“The MLA fixed his daughter’s marriage with Akash. Since Akash has been arrested, Panigrahy is trying hard to destroy evidence against him. The MLA’s would-be son-in-law issued 68 fake appointment letters to jobless youths in lieu of lakhs of rupees from each of them. As the youths were assured of `6 lakh annual package, they paid money to get the jobs,” he claimed.

Demanding that the duped youths should be paid back their money, Reddy accused Panigrahy, his brother Dilip and aide Surya Sahu of threatening the victims to refrain from speaking against the Pathaks or else face dire consequences.The State Vigilance, meanwhile, has issued summons to Forest and bank officials for examination on Tuesday. They have been asked to present themselves for examination at the Vigilance Cell.Sources said, the Vigilance is making a detailed investigation of the IFS officer’s postings and official activities. “We will seek details of each of his posting and make a thorough probe,” said the sources.

With two different agencies probing the Pathak case, there was also intense focus on Panigrahy who travelled with them extensively in August. He is alleged to have made five trips with the Pathak family.

More details of Akash’s allegedly putting up in luxurious hotels and running up to lakhs of rupees in bills surfaced. Since Panigrahy also travelled with them, the scope of investigation was shifting towards him, especially from the Crime Branch side.

