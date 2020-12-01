STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Father says suicide, uncle alleges rape  

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered at Baghamara village in Nilagiri here on Monday.  The incident came to light after some locals found the 12-year-old girl lying unconscious on the embankment of Ghagra river at around 9 am. 

As the news spread, the girl’s parents reached the spot and rushed her to Nilagiri hospital. She was shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital after her condition deteriorated in the afternoon. However, the doctors declared her brought dead. 

The girl’s father said she was in a relationship with a local boy. “Since we were opposed to the relationship, my daughter committed suicide by consuming poison,” he said. However, her uncle alleged that she was raped and murdered by a local. The girl’s parents are daily wagers and work at a brick kiln near Ghagra river. The girl too worked at the kiln. 

Nilagiri IIC Prabanjan Behera said no case has been registered yet and the exact reason of the death will be ascertained after postmortem. 

