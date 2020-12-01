Going against party stand, Bijay supports SIT investigation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a different stand from the official party line, senior BJP leader Bijay Mohapatra on Monday supported the State government decision for a court monitored investigation into the murder case of the five-year-old girl from Nayagarh.

“There is nothing wrong with the decision of the government for a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) under the monitoring of the Orissa High Court. Such a probe will be more transparent than a CBI investigation,” Mohapatra told mediapersons.

Taking a jibe at the CBI, the former minister said that the Central agency has conducted probe into 10 cases in the State but not succeeded in a single case. “We all should repose faith in the High Court. Truth will come out if a court-monitored investigation by SIT will be done and the guilty will be punished,” Mohapatra said.

Ironically, the reaction of the senior BJP leader came at a time when a delegation of BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik was visiting the parents of the girl at Jadupur village. Naik also reiterated the party’s demand for a CBI probe and removal of Minister Arun Sahoo. The unexpected support from a senior BJP leader like Mohapatra was a real shot in the arm of the beleaguered leader of the Congress legislature party Narsingha Mishra who is in the thick of controversy for supporting the ruling BJD on the issue.

Mohapatra also voiced support for expelled BJD MLA Pradeep Panigrahy and said the legislator from Gopalpur has told the truth. “He has told nothing but the truth. A handful of IAS officers are ruling the state and these officers have crossed all the limits,” he said.

Dubbing the action against Panigrahy and senior IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak just before the marriage of their children as inhuman, the BJP leader said the government could have taken the same step after the marriage of the former’s daughter with the son of the forest officer. He said Pathak has been made a pawn in the drama as the BJD wanted to score a point on Panigrahy.

“What were the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Forest Secretary, Forest Minister, Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister doing when Pathak amassed so much of wealth?, Mohapatra asked.