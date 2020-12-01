Kharif paddy procurement begins in Malkangiri   

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:Paddy procurement for the kharif season began in the district on Monday amid Covid-19 restrictions in the presence of Collector Dr Y Vijay and zilla parishad president Dasrath Podiami at the Regulated Market Complex (RMC) here. Fourteen farmers sold their produce on the first day of procurement.

In the first phase, Large Area Multi-Purpose Societies (LAMPS) along with two SHGs will purchase 7.55 lakh quintal paddy from 66 procurement centres across seven blocks in the district, said district Civil Supplies officer Ajaya Kumar Ratha.

This year, as many as 34,000 farmers have registered. Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan, Civil Supply Officer Ajay Kumar Ratha and RMC secretary Guru Charan Nayak were present.