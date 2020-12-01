STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nayagarh minor murder: NCPCR seeks report from Odisha government, BJP team meets victim's parents

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra submitted a memorandum to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo in New Delhi seeking justice for the family.

Odisha BJP leader Pradipta Naik meets the parents of Nayagarh minor murder victim

Odisha BJP leader Pradipta Naik meets the parents of Nayagarh minor murder victim. (Photo| Twitter/ @pradiptanaikbjp)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday issued summons to the Odisha government in connection with the sensational murder of a minor girl in Nayagarh district.

Even as a delegation of BJP legislators led by party leader in Odisha Assembly Pradipta Naik met parents of the murdered minor girl at their Jadupur house, national spokesperson Sambit Patra submitted a memorandum to Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo in New Delhi seeking justice for the family.

The NCPCR chairperson said the panel has also sought a report from the Chief Secretary. In view of the threat to the life of the parents from the perpetrators of the crime, the Commission will send a team to Odisha for investigation soon, he told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the BJP team assured parents of the girl that it will continue the fight till justice is delivered, Naik said. Reiterating his demand for a CBI probe into the mysterious murder of the child, he said that a fair investigation from special investigation team constituted by the Government is not expected as there is every possibility of influencing the investigating officers.

"Investigation by a state agency into the case will not be impartial till Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo is in the Council of Ministers of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Sahoo is in a position of authority to exercise his power to manipulate the process of investigation. We will not sit in peace till he has been removed from the ministry," Naik said.

He added that his party will take the case to the Centre if the State Government refused to accept BJP demand for a CBI probe.

Earlier, in his memorandum, national BJP spokesperson Patra urged NCPCR for an on-the-spot investigation to ascertain whether the vital organs of the minor girl have been removed and ascertain alleged complicity of minister Sahoo in this incident.

He further requested the national panel to summon the Collector and SP of Nayagarh to appear in person and clarify about the inordinate delay in the investigation that led the parents of the victim to attempt suicide in front of the Odisha Assembly.

Patra also led a demonstration near the office of the Chief Resident Commissioner, Odisha, demanding justice for the girl.

