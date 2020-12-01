Port Day celebrated amid restrictions at Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Port Day-2020 was celebrated as per age-old traditions but with Covid-19 restrictions at Paradip Port Trust (PPT) here on Monday.

The celebrations started with PPT chairman Rinkesh Roy unfurling the PPT flag and later inspecting the marine vessels lined up at the harbour.

Addressing the employees, Roy spoke of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s contribution in setting up the port. Stating that Paradip Port has progressed remarkably and occupied number one position among all major ports of India in the first quarter of the current fiscal, he exhorted the employees to work harder to ensure the momentum is not lost.

Deputy conservator, Paradip Port Capt AK Mohapatra and deputy chairman, PPT AK Bose spoke on the occasion.