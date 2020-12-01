STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Port Day celebrated amid restrictions at Paradip

The celebrations started with PPT chairman Rinkesh Roy unfurling the PPT flag and later inspecting the marine vessels lined up at the harbour. 

Published: 01st December 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Port Day-2020 was celebrated as per age-old traditions but with Covid-19 restrictions at Paradip Port Trust (PPT) here on Monday.

The celebrations started with PPT chairman Rinkesh Roy unfurling the PPT flag and later inspecting the marine vessels lined up at the harbour. 

Addressing the employees, Roy spoke of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik’s contribution in setting up the port. Stating that Paradip Port has progressed remarkably and occupied number one position among all major ports of India in the first quarter of the current fiscal, he exhorted the employees to work harder to ensure the momentum is not lost. 

Deputy conservator, Paradip Port Capt AK Mohapatra and deputy chairman, PPT AK Bose spoke on the occasion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)
Moderna says its Covid vaccine has 94% efficacy, to seek emergency authorisation
Political activist Shehla Rashid (Facebook photo)
Shehla Rashid's father levels allegations against her, demands probe against her NGOs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Assam plans to bring law making bride, groom disclose religion
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Telangana HC asks registry to place Jagan's illegal assets case before Chief Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Photo | AP)
Dilli Chalo: Canada PM Justin Trudeau supports farmers, India says response 'unwarranted'
Dev Deepawali: Varanasi ghats light up with diyas, laser show and PM Modi's visit
Gallery
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone to Rhea Chakraborty: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Female Celebrities in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp