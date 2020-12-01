STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six arrested for assaulting girl inside police station  

Though the reason behind the sudden transfer of the IIC is not clear, it is believed to be linked with this case.

Published: 01st December 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Police on Sunday arrested six persons for assaulting a girl inside M Rampur police station when she had gone there to lodge a complaint on November 19.The victim, a dalit girl of Kacharpali village, had gone to the police station with a complaint against sarpanch of Salepali panchayat Ramesh Chandra Sahu for outraging her modesty and seeking sexual favours to allot her a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana house. When she was filing the FIR, a group of the sarpanch’s associates forcefully entered the police station and assaulted her.

Earlier, Sahu was arrested under Sections 341, 354 A, 354 B, 376, 511 of the IPC and SC/ST Prevention of Atrocity Act. Meanwhile, IIC of M Rampur Gobinda Chandra Majhi has also been transferred to the district police headquarters. Though the reason behind the sudden transfer of the IIC is not clear, it is believed to be linked with this case.

Following the incident, BJP and other opposition parties had targeted the BJD alleging that the accused sarpanch is a worker of the ruling party and close to one of the MLAs of the district.The arrested persons were produced in court remanded to jail custody. Police said  efforts are on to arrest others involved in the incident.

